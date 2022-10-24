Taylor Swift‘s Fairytale-Inspired ’Bejeweled’ Music Video Is Coming Tonight

Taylor Swift is continuing her rollout of the highly anticipated Midnights visuals, and the star took to social media on Monday (Oct. 24) that the next music video, this time for the track “Bejeweled,” will be arriving at the stroke of midnight.

“Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” she captioned a photo of herself as Cinderella, sitting in a dark room wearing a worn down dress while sewing a glittery, midnight blue gown. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere [diamond emoji].”

The “Bejeweled” video comes just days after Swift dropped her Midnights album in full, an extra seven songs as part of the album’s 3am Edition and the music video for “Anti-Hero.” The dramatic features Swift attending her own funeral, doing shots and drinking wine straight from the bottle with her party hard doppelgänger and blowing up to 50-foot giant for an Alice in Wonderland-style dinner party crash.

According to initial reports to Luminate, Midnights, which was released on Oct. 21, has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl and cassette variants). It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017, is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.