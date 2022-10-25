Taylor Swift Transforms Into Cinderella for Sparkling ‘Bejeweled’ Video

Taylor Swift had yet another gift for fans at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 25), unveiling her second Midnights music video, this time for the shimmering “Bejeweled.”

The Cinderella-inspired clip stars Swift in the familiar lead role, though it’s her bejeweled outfits, not a glass slipper, that catches everyone’s attention.

TayTay herself wrote and directed the music video. Keep an eye out for “Prince” Jack Antonoff and cameos from Laura Dern, the Haim sisters and Dita Von Teese, who encourages the pop superstar to slip into a giant cocktail glass. Stay watching for some fiery dragon-action at the close.

Earlier in the day, the pop superstar took to Instagram to announce the video’s release.

“Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” she captioned a photo of herself as Cinderella, sitting in a dark room wearing a worn down dress while sewing a glittery, midnight blue gown. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere [diamond emoji].”

Midnights is already a global hit. The album set a new 24-hour streaming record on Spotify, and is expected to dominate sales charts around the world.

Watch the “Bejeweled” music video below.