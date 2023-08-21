×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Unveils Limited Edition Aquamarine Green ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Vinyl

The sea foam-hued vinyl is available to pre-order for just 48 hours.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 7, 2023. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the gift that keeps on giving.

Taylor Swift revealed another limited edition vinyl colorway via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 21), this time a soft aquamarine green color. Similar to the yellow “Sunrise Boulevard” vinyl she announced last week, Swift’s newest vinyl will be available to pre-order for just 48 hours on Swift’s website here

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out on Oct. 27, which Swift announced during her last show at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on August 9. The album was originally released in 2014 and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for 11 weeks.

Related

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers Dedicate 'Little Bird' to Valentina, a Fan's Late Child, in Toronto

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

After the announcement earlier this month, Swift’s former seven-week No. 1 hit “Blank Space” from the original album re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 19), marking its first appearance on the survey since its initial 36-week chart run in 2014-15. “Blank Space” was a monumental hit for Swift, marking her third and longest-leading No. 1 at the time.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s fourth “Version,” since announcing her re-recording project in 2019. The previous three all logged time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) with one week in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2023.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad