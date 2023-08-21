Taylor Swift Unveils Limited Edition Aquamarine Green ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Vinyl

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the gift that keeps on giving.

Taylor Swift revealed another limited edition vinyl colorway via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 21), this time a soft aquamarine green color. Similar to the yellow “Sunrise Boulevard” vinyl she announced last week, Swift’s newest vinyl will be available to pre-order for just 48 hours on Swift’s website here.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out on Oct. 27, which Swift announced during her last show at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on August 9. The album was originally released in 2014 and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for 11 weeks.

After the announcement earlier this month, Swift’s former seven-week No. 1 hit “Blank Space” from the original album re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 19), marking its first appearance on the survey since its initial 36-week chart run in 2014-15. “Blank Space” was a monumental hit for Swift, marking her third and longest-leading No. 1 at the time.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s fourth “Version,” since announcing her re-recording project in 2019. The previous three all logged time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) with one week in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2023.