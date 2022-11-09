Taylor Swift Is ‘Hyped’ Over New Roosevelt Remix of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift is continuing to treat fans when it comes to Midnights lead single “Anti-Hero,” and the star unveiled a new version of the track, a remix by Roosevelt, on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The anti hero (Roosevelt remix) makes me feel hyped enough for an imaginary funeral brawl,” Swift wrote on Twitter, along with a clip from her “Anti-Hero” music video, in which her future children and daughter-in-law battle it out while laying the Grammy winning superstar to rest.

The song is currently only available as a digital single for purchase on Swift’s website. However, the previously released Bleachers collaborative version of the track was made available on streaming services the day after release.

The anti hero (Roosevelt remix) makes me feel hyped enough for an imaginary funeral brawl. It’s available on my site now!https://t.co/WdrCmvu6a0 pic.twitter.com/YsUfEl2vfe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2022

“Anti-Hero” spends a second week this week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.

The single also posts a second week atop the Streaming Songs chart; jumps 9-4 on Digital Song Sales; and dips 13-14 on Radio Songs. (As previously reported, this week’s Billboard airplay charts are the first using Mediabase-monitored data; this week’s Radio Songs chart incorporates data from former monitoring service BDS for Oct. 28-30 and from Mediabase for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with Mediabase data to power the survey going forward).