Taylor Swift Is ‘Hyped’ Over New Roosevelt Remix of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift is continuing to treat fans when it comes to Midnights lead single “Anti-Hero,” and the star unveiled a new version of the track, a remix by Roosevelt, on Wednesday (Nov. 9).
“The anti hero (Roosevelt remix) makes me feel hyped enough for an imaginary funeral brawl,” Swift wrote on Twitter, along with a clip from her “Anti-Hero” music video, in which her future children and daughter-in-law battle it out while laying the Grammy winning superstar to rest.
The song is currently only available as a digital single for purchase on Swift’s website. However, the previously released Bleachers collaborative version of the track was made available on streaming services the day after release.
“Anti-Hero” spends a second week this week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.
The single also posts a second week atop the Streaming Songs chart; jumps 9-4 on Digital Song Sales; and dips 13-14 on Radio Songs. (As previously reported, this week’s Billboard airplay charts are the first using Mediabase-monitored data; this week’s Radio Songs chart incorporates data from former monitoring service BDS for Oct. 28-30 and from Mediabase for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with Mediabase data to power the survey going forward).