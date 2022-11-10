×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Dropped 2 More Dance Floor-Ready ‘Anti-Hero’ Remixes

The new remix comes just a day after Roosevelt put his own spin on the 'Midnights' lead single.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/GI

Taylor Swift is allowing fans to dance through their sorrows by unveiling not one, but two more remixes of her Midnights track, “Anti-Hero.”

“Take your self loathing to the dancefloor,” Swift tweeted on Thursday (Nov. 10) to announce the new spins on the song by DJs Kungs and Jayda G.

The song is currently only available as a digital single for purchase on Swift’s website. However, the previously released Bleachers collaborative version of the track was made available on streaming services the day after release.

Just a day before releasing the two new remixes, Swift unveiled Roosevelt’s breezy take on the track, posting it along with a clip from the “Anti-Hero” music video, in which her future children and daughter-in-law battle it out while laying the Grammy winning superstar to rest.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The vulnerable “Anti-Hero” is continuing its groundbreaking success as it spends a second week this week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.

Related

Lizzo

Lizzo, Kane Brown & More Are Releasing Holiday Songs for Amazon Music

The single also posts a second week atop the Streaming Songs chart; jumps 9-4 on Digital Song Sales; and dips 13-14 on Radio Songs. (As previously reported, this week’s Billboard airplay charts are the first using Mediabase-monitored data; this week’s Radio Songs chart incorporates data from former monitoring service BDS for Oct. 28-30 and from Mediabase for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with Mediabase data to power the survey going forward).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad