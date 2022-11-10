Taylor Swift Dropped 2 More Dance Floor-Ready ‘Anti-Hero’ Remixes

Taylor Swift is allowing fans to dance through their sorrows by unveiling not one, but two more remixes of her Midnights track, “Anti-Hero.”

“Take your self loathing to the dancefloor,” Swift tweeted on Thursday (Nov. 10) to announce the new spins on the song by DJs Kungs and Jayda G.

The song is currently only available as a digital single for purchase on Swift’s website. However, the previously released Bleachers collaborative version of the track was made available on streaming services the day after release.

Just a day before releasing the two new remixes, Swift unveiled Roosevelt’s breezy take on the track, posting it along with a clip from the “Anti-Hero” music video, in which her future children and daughter-in-law battle it out while laying the Grammy winning superstar to rest.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Take your self loathing to the dancefloor! 2 more Anti Hero remixes available on my site until 10pm ET tonight 🙃https://t.co/WdrCmvMfo8 pic.twitter.com/tAYh48ILOB — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 10, 2022

The vulnerable “Anti-Hero” is continuing its groundbreaking success as it spends a second week this week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.

The single also posts a second week atop the Streaming Songs chart; jumps 9-4 on Digital Song Sales; and dips 13-14 on Radio Songs. (As previously reported, this week’s Billboard airplay charts are the first using Mediabase-monitored data; this week’s Radio Songs chart incorporates data from former monitoring service BDS for Oct. 28-30 and from Mediabase for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with Mediabase data to power the survey going forward).