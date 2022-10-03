Taylor Swift Shares Another Track Title from ‘Midnights’: Watch

Taylor Swift keeps the balls rolling with another game of Midnights Mayhem With Me — and another song title from her forthcoming album.

At the stroke of midnight, of course, Swift spun the bingo cage once more for her social media followers. On this occasion, ball three dropped, and TayTay released the corresponding Midnights track, “Anti-Hero.”

It’s the sixth track title revealed so far from the forthcoming album, after “Maroon,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind.”

With her Midnights album due to drop Oct. 21, the pop superstar has made use of her bingo balls game to keep Swifties engaged, entertained and hungry for a slice of news.

Midnights is her tenth studio album, and Swift’s first since her Billboard 200 leading LP Evermore, the second of two releases from 2020.

As previously reported, Midnights will be released in four separate editions of colored vinyl. Collect the set, turn it over, and the artworks piece together to create a clock.

The good times keep spinning. There’s even a Tay-approved clock mechanism you can buy to turn your LPs into an actual functioning clock. Her official website is offering a set of four walnut wood shelves plus a brass clock centerpiece featuring two wooden hands that read “Taylor Swift” in brass ink to turn the vinyls into a functioning clock. The price? $49.

Midnights, she explained earlier, is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she explained. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

The month of October is a huge one for Swift and her followers. She also appears in David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie Amsterdam, which hits theaters Oct. 7, and stars Christian Bale and John David Washington.

Watch Swift’s latest Midnights Mayhem With Me video below.