Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Gets Mashed Up With ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ in New Girl Talk Remix

Taylor Swift‘s latest single “Anti-Hero” received a new remix on Thursday (Nov. 3) courtesy of mash-up master Girl Talk.

In his inventive reimagining of the track, the DJ (real name: Gregg Gillis) injects the No. 1 hit with a ’70s flair as Taylor sings, “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser/ Midnights become my afternoons/ When my depression works the graveyard shift/ All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room” over the instrumental of Diana Ross‘ 1970 recording of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

By the time Swift reaches the chorus, the familiar chords of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — the Ashford & Simpson-written song first recorded by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967 — are as unmistakable as the ghosts she’s running from in the music video, punctuated with horn blasts while the superstar comes face to face with her “Anti-Hero” doppelgänger.

In an Instagram video Swift shared leading up to the release of Midnights, the singer/songwriter says, “Track 3, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized…This song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

“Anti-Hero” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, as Swift historically held all 10 positions in the Hot 100 top 10. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” was a top 20 Hot 100 hit for Gaye and Terrell, while Ross took the song to the top of the chart.

Stream Girl Talk’s remix of “Anti-Hero” below.