×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Midnights’ at 2022 VMAs & Swifties Are in Shock: See the Fan Reactions

"Taylor Swift announcing an album called 'Midnights' and then robbing me of mine is such a Taylor Swift thing to do," one tired Swiftie joked.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/GI

From getting interrupted onstage by Kanye West to winning video of the year in 2015 for “Bad Blood,” Taylor Swift has a long history of making career-defining moments at the annual VMAs. But during Sunday night’s (Aug. 28) show, she eclipsed them all by taking video of the year — one of the biggest awards of the night —  for her self-directed “All Too Well” music video and announcing her 10th studio album in one fell swoop.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

This, of course, sent shockwaves into the Swiftie community, whose residents just a few hours prior weren’t even certain that the “I Bet You Think About Me” singer would even be attending this year’s VMAs. They’d also spent the past several months theorizing which of Swift’s rerecorded albums (Speak Now? 1989? Reputation?) she planned on releasing following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). For many, an all-new album hadn’t even crossed their minds.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is First Artist to Achieve This VMAs Feat, Plus Other 2022 Record Setters

“Does anyone else still feel like the last 13 hours of taylor swift surprise attending the VMAs, winning 3 awards and surprise announcing her 10th studio album was just a long, unbelievable fever dream or is it just me?” wrote one bewildered fan on Twitter.

“Taylor swift announcing an album called midnights and then robbing me of mine is such a taylor swift thing to do,” wrote another, who hadn’t expected beforehand they’d be staying up until 12 o’clock Sunday night to see Swift’s news.

Other Swifties are already dreaming up predictions for Midnights based on the artwork and description Swift released following the announcement. “Track five on midnights is about to be the most track five track five taylor swift has ever track five’d,” wrote one, referencing the Folklore musician’s affinity for placing her most emotional songs in the fifth spot of each of her album’s tracklists.

“I literally spend all my nights overthinking and creating fake scenarios, crying and thinking about what i could do better in the past,” wrote another. “Midnights by taylor swift is for me.”

See some more of the best fan reactions to Taylor Swift’s Midnights album announcement below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad