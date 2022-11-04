Taylor Swift Adds More Dates to 2023 ‘Eras’ U.S. Stadium Run

If you were bummed that your city wasn’t on the initial list of dates for Taylor Swift‘s massive 2022 Eras Tour, Friday morning (Nov. 4) brought some good news. After announcing earlier this week that she will embark on a 27-date U.S. tour that will celebrate all 10 of her studio albums released since 2006, the singer dropped another handful of stadium dates that adds eight more stops to what has already proven to be an out-of-the-box blockbuster run.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” the singer tweeted on Friday morning.

The new stops include an April 14 gig at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, a May 5 stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as well as gigs at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (May 14), and gigs in Foxborough, Mass.; East Rutherford, N.J.; Seattle; Santa Clara, Calif.; and an Aug. 3 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift hasn’t hit the road since 2018, when she launched her best-selling Reputation Tour. She had planned on performing again after the release of her 2019 record Lover in a concert series called Lover Fest, but canceled the shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those keeping score at home, this means that Tay has six albums-worth of new material that she’s never played live — if you include the previously unreleased vault tracks on 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Studio albums Folklore, Evermore and, of course her latest, Midnights, which have all also been released in the time between Lover and the Eras Tour.

Check out the new dates and opening acts and Swift’s tweet containing all the dates below.

April 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, OWENN)

July 23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

July 28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (HAIM, Gracie Abrams)