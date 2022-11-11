Taylor Swift Doubles (and Triples) Down on ‘Eras’ 2023 U.S. Stadium Tour Dates: Is Your City Getting Another Show?

If you couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour, don’t fret. On Friday (Nov. 11), the singer added 17 more shows to the 27-date U.S. tour that will celebrate all 10 of her studio albums released since 2006.

After adding 8 more shows last week, Swift tacked on 17 more this morning, double (and tripling) down on some of the cities on the list, including Glendale (AZ), Las Vegas, Arlington (TX), Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver and Los Angeles.

With the addition of the new gigs to the now-52-date outing, Swift will now set up shop for five nights in L.A. at SoFi Stadium, where she is currently slated to wrap up her most extensive U.S. stadium run to date with shows on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9.

Swift hasn’t hit the road since 2018, when she launched her best-selling Reputation Tour. She had planned on performing again after the release of her 2019 record Lover in a concert series called Lover Fest, but canceled the shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those keeping score at home, this means that Tay has six albums-worth of new material that she’s never played live — if you include the previously unreleased vault tracks on 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Studio albums Folklore, Evermore and, of course her latest, Midnights, which have all also been released in the time between Lover and the Eras Tour.

Check out the new dates and opening acts below (check Swift’s Story for the full roster).

March 17 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (Paramore, GAYLE)

March 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

March 31 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

April 13 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (beabadoobee, GAYLE)

April 21 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

April 30 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Muna, GAYLE)

May 7 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

June 4 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

June 9 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (girl in red, Gracie Abrams)

June 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 7 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

July 14 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (Muna, Gracie Abrams)

Aug. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, Gracie Abrams)

Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (Haim, GAYLE)