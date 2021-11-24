See Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner Dressed Up For Low-Key Piano Run Through ‘Champagne Problems’

Taylor Swift and producer/collaborator Aaron Dessner found the perfect way to celebrate their nomination for an album of the year Grammy award for Evermore by doing what they do best on Tuesday (Nov. 23): playing music.

“NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE. I wanted to share this video with you from when @aaron_dessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened,” Taylor wrote alongside a 67-second black and white clip in which she and Dessner are set up at the bottom of a majestic rounded staircase for a very special performance of the Evermore track “Champagne Problems.”

As the camera swoops in from ahead we see Swift sitting dramatically at the bottom of the stairs in an expansive white dress, singing along to Dessner’s urgent piano inside an elegant solarium. “SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees @GRAMMYs,” she added. Dessner re-posted the video with the winky comment, “well folkmore….the piano did seem a little lonely just sitting there.”

Swift’s pandemic album Evermore was nominated for album of the year, where it will square off against album by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

It was a big day overall for Swift, who also notched a record when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” from her Red (Taylor’s Version) re-record officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s “American Pie” (8:42), which previously held the record for nearly a half-century.

