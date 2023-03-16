Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Dropping 4 Previously Unreleased Songs Ahead of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift announced on Thursday (March 16) that she’s giving Swifties a major surprise in the form of four new songs ahead of her tour kickoff.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” she revealed on her Instagram Stories. The four tracks include re-recordings of Swift’s dual contributions to the 2012 soundtrack to The Hunger Games — “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White — as well as “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and never-before-heard song “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Remarkably, the superstar’s re-recording of her Hunger Games collab with The Civil Wars marks the first time Williams and White have appeared on record together since the duo’s contentious 2014 breakup.

“If This Was a Movie” was originally released as a bonus track on the deluxe version of Speak Now, perhaps lending credence to the rampant fan theories that the 2010 album will be the next re-recording Swift plans to drop following both Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

The Eras Tour is set to begin on Friday (March 17) with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Ariz., which has temporarily been renamed Swift City in honor of Swift’s imminent arrival.

Ahead of Tay’s wildly anticipated trek, Billboard staffers ranked her 100 best songs for the very first time in Billboard history — from “Look What You Made Me Do” (No. 100) and “Death by a Thousand Cuts” (No. 74) to “White Horse” (No. 34), “The Last Great American Dynasty” (No. 17) and beyond.