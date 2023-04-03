×
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s Little Sister Sweetly Exchanged Gifts During Texas ‘Eras’ Show

Hats off to Swift for giving Gracie such a unique keepsake.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It always helps to know the boss. After Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie dressed up in their Swifties best to attend Taylor Swift‘s Arlington, Texas show on Saturday night, the headliner took a moment out of her three-hour career-spanning juggernaut to give her longtime friend’s sibling a bit of special attention.

As captured by fan video, during a performance of her Red song “22” on the second night in Arlington, Swift walked to the edge of the stage during the song to say hello to Gomez’s 9-year-old sister and then handed over part of her costume. In the clip, Swift takes a knee on the edge of the stage and bends over to give Gracie the black “22” hat off her head mid-song, with Gracie returning the favor by handing Taylor a friendship bracelet.

Selena and Gracie came to play on Saturday, with Gomez channeling Folklore with her hair pulled back and a white, flowing dress with cardigan, while her sister wore a purple gown reminiscent of Swift’s Speak Now era. Fans at the concert captured Gomez having the time of her life singing and dancing along to Lover standout “Cruel Summer,” which Swift debuted live on this tour.

On Sunday, Gomez posted a couple concert highlights of her own on Instagram along with a note to Swift: “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

Check out video of the exchange below.

