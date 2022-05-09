Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Could Announce *Two* Album Re-Records on May 13

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"

Swifties have proven time and time again that they make great detectives — and it’s looking like they’re onto something once again.

In case you need a refresher, Taylor Swift isn’t your average international pop star. Apart from her killer singing, songwriting and performing abilities, she’s also pretty keen on leaving easter eggs in her music, interviews and social media posts. What started as a cute way to connect with her fans by leaving hidden messages in the lyric booklets of her albums has developed into a full-scale operation. Fans watch everything she does with a careful eye because even the simplest thing could have a double meaning (i.e., she confirmed she posted seven palm trees on the day she finished her seventh album, Lover, before the album was even announced. YEAH.).

Her most recent hints surround her album re-records. So far, she has released her versions of Fearless followed by Red, along with several brand-new vault tracks that were written during their respective eras. Since Red (Taylor’s Version) dropped in November 2021, she has not confirmed which re-record is coming next, but fans have their theories. As fans have been butting heads for months on whether they think Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) or 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming next, a lot of evidence is suggestubg that we may be getting both at the same time — and sooner than you think.

Check out a roundup of the biggest theories below.

Why the next re-record (or re-records?) could be announced on May 13

In April 2021, Swift made an interesting appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On the surface, it seemed to promote her version of “Hey Stephen,” from her Fearless album, but fans immediately noticed it was less an interview and more an easter-egg-filled sketch.

In it, she mentions a fake address, “513 West 54th St.,” as well as Colbert’s birthday, which is on May 13.

Additionally, her video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a vault song from Red (Taylor’s Version), also seems to have hinted toward the date:

I am absolutely convinced the next re-recording is coming Friday, May 13th. The 13 and the 26 on the cake in the I Bet You Think About Me music video? May 13th is 26 weeks from Red (TV)’s release date. May… 13. It’s right there guys. IT’S RIGHT THERE. pic.twitter.com/NNbekZFmjE — Sav (Taylor’s Version) 💙 (@SavLovesSwift) March 14, 2022

Why 1989 could be her next re-record

Swift’s appearance on The Late Show was filled with references to New York — and her 2014 album opens with a song titled “Welcome to New York.”

there are so many signs!!

1) A 1989 photograph of Stephen Colbert on the top left

2) Seagull which is on the shirt on 1989 album cover

3) 8 hearts, 9 stars which leads to ‘89 #1989TaylorsVersion 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LNvSRJjGBJ — andre saw mom— spoilers (@misfitaffairs) April 13, 2021

The cake from the “I Bet You Think About Me” video seemingly has another clue:

🥚 | The white birds on the bottom of the cake could be a reference to the 1989 album cover 🎂 #IBetYouThinkAboutMe pic.twitter.com/OQNNqHWaHO — Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) November 15, 2021

Her official store seems to have had a hint too:

Signed ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ CD’s are currently available on Taylor Swift’s website, suspiciously priced at $19,89. Purchase: https://t.co/JZLzs092j4 pic.twitter.com/DmPGDtzOs4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2021

After dropping her most recent single “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” a song originally from 1989, she wrote that she’s “reliving the 1989 tour.”

Why Speak Now could be her next re-record

Swift seems to have once again used album pricing to signal something: Red (Taylor’s Version) was listed in her store for $20.10 and in purple text (Speak Now originally released in 2010 and on the cover, she dons a purple dress).

just randomly remembered that the signed Red (Taylor's Version) CDs where $20.10 and PURPLE so now you must remember it too pic.twitter.com/Wsew82pTwW — jenna (@cleanoncornelia) December 30, 2021

Her emblem as Record Store Day’s Global Ambassador could have also strategically used the color purple:

She posted a TikTok in November 2021 that fans think references Speak Now‘s titular song about being in love with someone who is getting married and speaking up at the wedding. The song opens: “I am not the kind of girl/ Who should be rudely barging in on a white veil occasion/ But you are not the kind of boy/ Who should be marrying the wrong girl.”

@taylorswift Miles and Keleigh thank you for making this video so magical, I LOVE YOU !!!! ♬ original sound – ollie

Additionally, this story is exactly what the “I Bet You Think About Me” video is all about.

Blake Lively, who is friends with Swift and directed the music video, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Not a lot going on at the moment.” Swift has used this same caption before: most notably, while she was recording her 2021 surprise project folklore. In Lively’s photo, she stands at the third urinal, and Speak Now is Swift’s third album.

Why both 1989 and Speak Now could be dropping simultaneously

In September 2021, Swift duetted on a TikTok praising Shania Twain for going from country to pop, which is the trajectory she also followed. Speak Now was her last full country album, while 1989 was her first full pop album. Additionally, multiple versions of Twain’s Up! album were released, including country and pop versions.

@taylorswift #duet with @shaniatwain I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts ♬ Mama Said – Lukas Graham

The icing on the cake? Taylor Nation (Swift’s official fan page) revealed “The Old Taylor” merch collection, with odes to both albums.

We could go on and on, on and on about how excited we are for #ThisLoveTaylorsVersion and @thesummeritp… But instead, we’ll just drop The Old Taylor Collection. Available now while supplies last at https://t.co/ZSGtuHSAkb! 💙💜 pic.twitter.com/t6lovpIKqT — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) May 5, 2022

So will Swift shock the world with another surprise drop this Friday? Only time will tell.