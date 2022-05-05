Which ‘1989’ Song Should Taylor Swift Re-Record Next? Vote!

Swifties are winning this week. On Monday (May 2), the Tribeca Film Festival announced that Taylor Swift would be appearing at the event in June to discuss and screen All Too Well: The Short Film. And now, Swift is lending her re-recorded version of 1989 cut “This Love” to author Jenny Han’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events – This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!” the singer shared via Instagram. Listen to the first snippet of Swift’s re-recorded version of “This Love” below.

Swift has done little to share details of the album that’s next up for her re-recorded works, but it seems the arrival of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) could be imminent. In September, she dropped the Taylor’s Version of “Wildest Dreams” after the song became a trending sound on TikTok. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

