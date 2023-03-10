An Arizona Town Planning ‘Highly Unusual’ Tribute to Taylor Swift For Eras Tour Kick-Off Date

Taylor Swift has shelves full of awards and, now, a Stanford University class based on her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” But when her anticipated Eras Tour hits Glendale, Arizona next week it will feel like coming home, because the city will temporarily change its name to Taylor Swift in honor of her tour-opening March 17 gig at State Farm Stadium.

According to KPNX, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers is slated to read a proclamation on Monday (March 13) making it official. The city reportedly wanted to do “something highly unusual” to show its appreciation for Swift launching the stadium jaunt in their town, though the renaming will only be in place until March 18.

Part of the celebration will also include welcome messages hung in the city’s Westgate Entertainment District, with local restaurants offering Swift-themed menu items. Swift is kicking off the Eras tour with shows on March 17 and 18 featuring Paramore and Gayle at the stadium before moving on to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for March 24-25 shows featuring Beabadoobee and Gayle.

The 52-date tour — during which Swift is expected to run through songs from her entire catalog — is the follow-up to her 2018 all-stadium tour in support of her Reputation album. The massive outing will double- and triple-down in some cities as it winds its way across the nation, hitting Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Cincinnati and Seattle before winding down with five dates at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Along the way she will be joined by a long list of support acts, including Gracie Abrams, Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Owenn and Haim.