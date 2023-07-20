Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay on Working With ‘Truly Unbelievable’ Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner are sharing all the details of what it was like working with Taylor Swift on the “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video.

On the latest episode of The Squeeze podcast, hosted by the Lautners, Tay said the secrecy surrounding the superstar’s latest video was “literally bigger than any secret I’ll ever have.”

Earlier this month, Swift debuted the first music video from her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album at the first Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri. The Twilight actor, Joey King and Presley Cash, who all starred in the video, also joined the singer onstage to celebrate the video’s premiere.

After the concert, they all took to social media at the time to share their excitement about the video, with Swift also writing on Instagram, “Joey and Presley had been in the video for “Mean” when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors.”

Now, the Abduction actor is giving his thoughts on the whole experience, as well as sharing his appreciation for the Grammy-winning singer, who they call “blonde girl Tay” to differentiate from his wife, “girl Tay” since they all have the same name.

“We’ve known how freaking awesome the video is for a while now, so it was just stoked for everybody to see it and just see the genius of blonde girl Taylor because she is truly unbelievable. She can do it all,” Taylor said of Swift on the podcast. “Honestly, the most impressive thing about her is that she is such a

genius and she does do it all but you would never think so just talking to her. She’s the most humble person I’ve ever encountered.”

Tay seconded the actor’s comments, adding that Swift is such a “collaborative” person.

Later in the episode, the couple discussed their friendship with Swift and what it was like for Taylor to introduce his wife to the singer, given that she is also his ex-girlfriend. Swift and Taylor dated back in 2009, and it is rumored that her hit song “Back to December” is about their breakup.

“It was great,” Taylor quipped. “I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.”

The actor added that he and his wife are secure in their relationship and that Tay is also the “coolest, chillest person ever” as well as being a “die-hard fan of that person.”

He also said “blonde girl Tay” is the “sweetest human being on Earth” so it ended up being “kind of just a perfect situation.”