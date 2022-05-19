×
Tame Impala and Diana Ross Create ‘Sunshine’ For ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

"Turn Up The Sunshine" is the first cut lifted from the "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" soundtrack, produced and curated by Jack Antonoff.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala
Kevin Parker photographed on Jan. 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. Djeneba Aduayom

Kevin Parker is checking off his bucket list with ease. Just one month after making an improbable appearance on stage with The Wiggles, the Tame Impala mastermind joins forces with Diana Ross on “Turn Up The Sunshine.”

The fresh cut does exactly what its title suggests, as the Aussie multi-instrumentalist and the iconic American singer and Supremes great create a warm and sunny dose of funk.

“Turn Up The Sunshine” is the first cut lifted from the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, produced and curated by reigning Grammy Award-winning producer of the year Jack Antonoff.

The star-studded Minions soundtrack will include a bunch of ’70s covers, including St. Vincent’s take on Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown,” Phoebe Bridgers’ interpretation of The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” the Bleachers’ version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” H.E.R.’s cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Dance to the Music,” the Minions themselves tackling Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia,” and more.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which is available to pre-order now, will be released on July 1 — the same date of the movie’s theater-only release.

“Sunshine” follows the 2021 release of Ross’ Thank You, her first studio album since 2006’s I Love You. Tame Impala’s fourth and latest studio set, The Slow Rush, dropped in 2020 and hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Official U.K. Albums Charts.

Stream “Turn Up The Sunshine” below.

