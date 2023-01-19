Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin Unleash Live Version of ‘Vibe’: Watch

BigBang‘s Taeyang and BTS‘ Jimin gave us a studio vibe last week, with the release of their eagerly awaited collaboration “Vibe.”

Now, the K-pop legends team-up for a live “Vibe,” which arrives Thursday (Jan. 19), via YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label and BigHit Music.

The new cut is accompanied with a performance video, which shows the boy band veterans working their musical magic in a spacious living room, draped in clean-and-comfy white curtains, decorated with house plants, and with a six-strong band in support. It’s a chilled vibe.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Big Bang BTS Jimin See latest videos, charts and news

The original cut of “Vibe” and its official music video simultaneously arrived Jan. 13, marking Taeyang’s first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korea military in Nov. 2019. His last solo single was 2018’s “Louder,” recorded for the Winter Olympics, and his most recent solo album was 2017’s White Night.

“Vibe” became Jimin’s first official solo release since BTS announced that they were going on hiatus to allow its members to focus on their solo ventures (he last appeared solo on the 2022 collaborative track “With You” with Ha Sung Woon).

For those keeping score, Jimin is the final member of BTS to release a solo project since the band announced that they were taking that break, breaking millions of hearts in the process.

K-pop fans were so eager for the collaboration, “Vibe” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs before the song was released.

Taeyang and Jimin took the reins on the composition, along with Teddy, founder of The Black Label and a long-time collaborator and producer for Taeyang and BigBang. The Black Label songwriters and producers Kush, Vince, and 24 were also on board.

Watch Taeyang and Jimin’s live version of “Vibe” below.