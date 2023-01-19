×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin Unleash Live Version of ‘Vibe’: Watch

The new cut is accompanied with a performance video, featuring a six-strong backing band.

Jimin; Taeyang
Jimin; Taeyang JTBC PLUS/Imazins via GI; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BigBang‘s Taeyang and BTSJimin gave us a studio vibe last week, with the release of their eagerly awaited collaboration “Vibe.”

Now, the K-pop legends team-up for a live “Vibe,” which arrives Thursday (Jan. 19), via YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label and BigHit Music.

The new cut is accompanied with a performance video, which shows the boy band veterans working their musical magic in a spacious living room, draped in clean-and-comfy white curtains, decorated with house plants, and with a six-strong band in support. It’s a chilled vibe.

Related

Renee Geyer

Bonnie Raitt Remembers Renee Geyer: 'There Was No One Like Her'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Big Bang

BTS

Jimin

See latest videos, charts and news

The original cut of “Vibe” and its official music video simultaneously arrived Jan. 13, marking Taeyang’s first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korea military in Nov. 2019. His last solo single was 2018’s “Louder,” recorded for the Winter Olympics, and his most recent solo album was 2017’s White Night.

“Vibe” became Jimin’s first official solo release since BTS announced that they were going on hiatus to allow its members to focus on their solo ventures (he last appeared solo on the 2022 collaborative track “With You” with Ha Sung Woon).

For those keeping score, Jimin is the final member of BTS to release a solo project since the band announced that they were taking that break, breaking millions of hearts in the process.

K-pop fans were so eager for the collaboration, “Vibe” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs before the song was released.

Taeyang and Jimin took the reins on the composition, along with Teddy, founder of The Black Label and a long-time collaborator and producer for Taeyang and BigBang. The Black Label songwriters and producers Kush, Vince, and 24 were also on board.

Watch Taeyang and Jimin’s live version of “Vibe” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad