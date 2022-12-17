Super Junior ‘Celebrate’ the Holidays With Festive New Single & Album: Watch

With 18 years in the industry, Super Junior have much to celebrate this holiday season and they’re showing their appreciation with a seasonal new song to say thank you.

“Celebrate” is the feel-good, synth-pop single from the veteran boy band that expresses gratitude for memories made together, hopes to continually return to this feeling every winter season, and their wish to dance and party in celebration.

In the wintry music video, members Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Ryeowook, Siwon, Heechul, Yesung, Donghae and Kyuhyun intertwine themselves in cute Christmas scenes from pairs ranging from young kids to senior citizens. By the end of the video, we see everyone take part in the same Christmas dinner and family photo to connect to the song’s message of happily reuniting every holiday season.

Notably, it’s particularly admirable to see the range of ages represented in the music video when most visuals in K-pop focus only on spotlighting young people in their primes. No doubt the decision came in large part of recognizing Super Junior’s impact across generations as they near two decades on the scene.

As the final chapter in Super Junior’s three-part EP rollout for their 11th album, The Road : Celebration comes with five tracks that include several sonic gifts for fans. There’s an “anti-carol” in the harmony-heavy “Hate Christmas,” a dive into country music with “Snowman,” plus SuJu’s take on the ’90s K-pop hit “White Love,” originally released by Korean dance outfit Turbo.

“Celebrate” with Super Junior below: