Summer Walker Ties Taylor Swift for This Billboard Hot 100 Record

Summer Walker claims a share of Billboard Hot 100 history, as she floods the chart (dated Nov. 20) with 18 songs from her new album, Still Over It.

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data, becoming her first leader on the list. It’s also the first R&B album by a woman to top the chart since Solange’s A Seat at the Table in October 2016. With 201.1 million streams for its songs earned in its first week, Still Over It also marks the biggest streaming week ever in the U.S. for an R&B album by a woman.

On the Hot 100, Walker joins Taylor Swift as the only female artists in the chart’s 63-year history to place as many as 18 songs on the survey simultaneously. Swift sent 18 songs onto the chart dated Sept. 9, 2019, as her album Lover debuted atop the Billboard 200. Drake holds the overall mark for the most concurrent single-week entries: 27, on July 14, 2018, as his Scorpion premiered atop the Billboard 200.

Leading Walker’s Hot 100 haul is “No Love,” with SZA, at No. 13. The track debuts with 20.2 million U.S. streams (good for a No. 2 launch on Streaming Songs), 562,000 in radio airplay audience and 1,400 downloads sold. It surpasses 2019’s No. 16-peaking “Playing Games” as Walker’s highest-charting Hot 100 hit.

Notably, “Games” and Walker’s debut Hot 100 entry, “Girls Need Love,” with Drake (No. 37, also in 2019), marked her only prior top 40 titles. This week, she surpasses that output with three songs new to the region.

Here’s a recap of Walker’s entries on the Nov. 20-dated Hot 100; all are debuts except where noted.

No. 13, “No Love,” with SZA

No. 25, “Bitter,” with Cardi B

No. 33, “Ex for a Reason,” with JT (re-entry; new peak)

No. 41, “Throw It Away”

No. 44, “Reciprocate”

No. 45, “Toxic,” feat. Lil Durk

No. 48, “Unloyal,” with Ari Lennox

No. 49, “Constant Bulls**t”

No. 50, “You Don’t Know Me”

No. 52, “Insane”

No. 54, “Circus”

No. 56, “4th Baby Mama”

No. 59, “Switch a N*gga Out”

No. 60, “Closure”

No. 68, “Session 33”

No. 73, “Screwin,” with Omarion

No. 76, “Broken Promises”

No. 77, “Dat Right There” with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes

As for Walker’s collaborators on the songs above, Ari Lennox’s credit on “Unloyal” earns the R&B singer her first career Hot 100 appearance. JT’s billing on “Ex for a Reason” similarly brought the City Girls member her first solo song on the Hot 100. City Girls, comprising JT and Yung Miami, have charted five entries.

Walker also reintroduces two veteran acts to the Hot 100. Omarion, on “Screwin,” adds his ninth charted title and first since 2015. He reached a No. 4 high in 2005 as featured on Bow Wow’s “Let Me Hold You”; as a lead, he posted a No. 12 best with “Ice Box” in 2007, followed by 2015’s No. 13-peaking “Post to Be,” featuring Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko.

Plus, The Neptunes’ credit on “Dat Right There” earns the production pairing of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo its second Hot 100 artist billing, after P. Diddy’s “Diddy,” featuring the Neptunes, in 2001. The duo’s robust history on the chart dates to the mid-1990s and includes four No. 1s in the producer field: Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” (in 2002); Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” featuring Pharrell (2004); Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” (2005); and Ludacris’ “Money Maker,” featuring Pharrell (2006).

All charts dated Nov. 20 will update tomorrow (Nov. 16) on Billboard.com.