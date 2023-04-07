×
Suga Unveils ‘People Pt.2’ Featuring IU: Listen

The song will be featured on the BTS star's upcoming D-Day album.

SUGA, BTS
SUGA Courtesy of BIGHIT Music

It’s finally here! Fans are getting their first taste of Suga‘s upcoming album D-Day with “People Pt. 2,” featuring IU, released on Friday (April 7).

“People Pt.2” serves as the follow-up to Suga’s “People,” which originally appeared on the BTS rapper’s second mixtape, D-2. It’s also hardly the first time the BTS superstar has teamed up with IU, who released her track “Eight” in 2020 with Suga on vocals and song production.

The new song also serves as the lead single from Suga’s debut solo album, D-DAY, which arrives on April 21 under the name Agust D.

D-DAY marks the final release of the rapper-dancer’s mixtape trilogy. Suga’s debut mixtape, Agust D, arrived in 2016, highlighting his hardcore rap and underground influences with help from writer-producers Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. The BTS star followed up with 2020’s D-2 mixtape, which charted at No. 9 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to “People Pt. 2” below.

