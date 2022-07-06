Listen to Suga’s ‘Our Island’ From ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’ Video Game Soundtrack

BTS‘ new video game, BTS Island: In the SEOM, arrived on June 28 — and with it, a brand new soundtrack. For those who have yet to play the game — which is based on Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — as the group embarks on its quest for fun and relaxation after arriving on an empty island called Seom, fans have been treated to a taste of the game’s official soundtrack with the arrival of “Our Island,” produced by Suga, on Wednesday (July 6).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Suga See latest videos, charts and news

The lighthearted instrumental track from the game was accompanied by a video with scenes from BTS Island: In the SEOM. After surviving a shipwreck, the animated members of BTS are stranded on a deserted island, and are naturally stressed out by their new habitat, but not for long. The members then get to work on building tents, gardening and growing food, but have plenty of time for fun, and later engage in a game of soccer, and go snorkeling and sunbathing.

On game release day, HYBE highlighted that Suga had a hand in creating the game’s soundtrack. In a press release, the management company described “Our Island” as a harmony of a “beautiful piano melody” with nature sounds, strings arrangements and acoustic guitar to give the game’s users a “warm and dreamy feeling, much like the scenery of the game’s peaceful island.”

BTS Island: In the SEOM was first announced on April 26. The game features a variety of activities for its players, ranging from decorating the island and designing outfits for the adorable animated BTS members, to puzzles and unlocking exclusive BTS content from the guys.

Watch the official video for “Our Island” below.