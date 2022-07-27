Stromae & Camila Cabello Lampoon ‘Love Island’ in Sunny ‘Mon Amour’ Music Video: Watch

Stromae and Camila Cabello dropped a music video for their new duet version of “Mon Amour” on Wednesday (July 27).

The kooky visual features both stars as a pair of contestants on a Love Island-esque reality show called Villa Mon Amour. Competing to become a finalist, the two fight with their housemates and record confessionals, as Cabello coos, “You think only you can have fun, think again/ I’ve been boy crazy since I was like 10/ I like him but also like his friend/ Twenty-something, first time I’m feelin’/ This summer I belong to me.”

“Far from disliking or mocking reality TV, it serves as a perfect prism to sublimate the human comedy that is played out in Stromae’s lyrics, because in these candidates there is a bit of each of us,” the track’s producer Luc Van Haver, who also happens to be Stromae’s younger brother, said in a statement.

Stromae’s solo version of the song appears on his third album Multitudes, which was released in March via Mosaert/Polydor. The former Fifth Harmony member jumped on the remix after meeting the Belgian musician at the 2022 Met Gala and connecting over how much she loved his music.

The new video adds to what has already been an exciting week for the artists, as Stromae and Cabello both picked up nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards when nods were unveiled on Tuesday. It’s Stromae’s first-ever nod at the show, with “L’Enfer,” Multitude‘s lead single, nominated in the video for good category. Four-time winner Cabello, meanwhile, garnered a 2022 nom for best cinematography for “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran.

Watch Stromae and Cabello’s hilarious music video for “Mon Amour” below.