Stray Kids & P1Harmony Finalize KCON 2022 Lineup

The 2022 KCON lineup is complete after some exciting late additions.

The K-pop festival shared via social media that boy bands Stray Kids and P1Harmony will join the previously announced acts for a complete, 17-artist lineup for its 2022 iteration. Stray Kids will perform on the first day of concerts, on Saturday, Aug. 20, with P1Harmony added to Day 2 on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The timing comes at exciting moments in both artists’ careers this week: Stray Kids just won Billboard‘s Fan Army Face-Off 2022 and will wrap the U.S. leg of their Maniac world tour in Anaheim tonight. Meanwhile, P1Harmony dropped their new Harmony: Zero In EP today, led by the rap-rock-pop hybrid single “Doom Du Doom.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news P1Harmony Stray Kids See latest videos, charts and news

Stray Kids and P1Harmony join a stacked lineup with 15 other acts representing K-pop culture.

Day 1 will feature Stray Kids with ATEEZ, CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, ITZY, Kep1er, LIGHTSUM and Japanese-pop group INI. While Day 2 sees P1Harmony joining WJSN, NCT DREAM, THE BOYZ, LOONA, TO1, STAYC, NMIXX and J-pop band JO1.

KCON 2022 LA presented Toyota takes place from Aug. 19 through 21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. The event brings together all aspects of K-culture with full days’ worth of panels, workshops, activities and more, with the final two nights capped off by the concert.

This year also marks the festival’s 10-year anniversary, which began as a humble, one-day event in Anaheim, Calif., with 10,000 attendees. Today, KCON is a multi-day, multidimensional Korean-culture experience that gathered 291,000 attendees in its last in-person event in 2019, according to a press release.

Tickets are still available and additional details can be found at kconusa.com.