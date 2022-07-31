×
Stray Kids Drop Surprise Song ‘Mixtape : Time Out’ to End Fan Week: Listen

The K-pop boy band unveiled the official name of their fandom on this day in 2018 and has spent all week celebrating them.

Stray Kids
Stray Kids JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids have been showing thanks to their dedicated fans all week with a new song to cap off the celebrations.

On Aug. 1, 2018, the K-pop boy band revealed the official name of their fandom — affectionately called Stay — and takes time every year to honor the moment. Stay’s fourth anniversary in 2022, Stray Kids announced ‘STAYweeK’ for daily drops of behind-the-scenes videos, unseen photos, vlogs, live streams and more “special gifts.” Now, for the final day, SKZ revealed their new song “Mixtape : Time Out” as the last gift for fans.

Opening with the sound of beach waves, “Time Out” quickly jumps into an energetic punk-rock vibe to pair nicely with the fun message of the track: “Let the stress fly away/ Don’t worry ’bout tomorrow,” the Kids sing. “We’ll just have some fun right now.” According to a track description, the song reflects an actual vacation the band went on together with the beach sounds recorded by the group.

“Time Out” is the latest “mixtape” track from Stray Kids that the group tends to drop as off-cycle, typically surprise tracks. Their last tape, “Mixtape: Oh,” was released in June 2021 at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, giving the band their first-ever chart-topper on the tally.

It won’t be long before Stray Kids get a chance to see their U.S. Stays as the group will soon be one of the leading performers at KCON 2022 in Los Angeles next month.

Watch the music video for “Mixtape : Time Out” below.

