Stray Kids Unveil Teaser Clips for 3 ‘MAXIDENT’ Tracks: Listen

Are you ready, STAY? Stray Kids is continuing to give fans a taste of its forthcoming mini album, MAXIDENT, and shared three new clips from the LP on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

The K-pop group — which consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. — shared a video for each track in a series of three with the titles 3-1 “3RACHA,” 3-2 “TASTE,” and 3-3 “I Think I Like You.”

“3RACHA” highlights the more hip-hop side of the group, and sees the members bragging about their chart success, worldwide acclaim and tight friendship in the face of fame. “TASTE” has Stray Kids getting sensual with swooping vocal runs and lyrics that detail physical intimacy, while “I Think I Like You” offers a more innocent look at love via poppy beats and guitar instrumentals.

MAXIDENT is scheduled to be released on Oct. 7 via JYP and Republic Records. It comes less than four months after the release of Stray Kids’ Japanese-language EP, Circus, which arrived on June 22.

MAXIDENT will arrive after an already-impressive 2022 for the South Korean K-pop group. Its most recently released EP, Oddinary, was the Stray Kids’ first release to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The EP also marked the group’s debut appearance on a Billboard chart. Oddinary moved 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 24, according to Luminate, with 103,000 of the total sales being purchased in the U.S.

Watch the new MAXIDENT song teasers below.