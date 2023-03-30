Stray Kids Unleash ‘Maniac’ Performance on Late Night TV

The fast-flying, all-world success of Stray Kids truly is oddinary.

The K-pop stars were one of the biggest acts on the planet in 2022, proof of which was confirmed in recent weeks by the IFPI, which ranked the singers at No. 7 in its top 10 chart for recording artists, ahead of Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

After blasting to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with Maxident (via JYP/Imperial/Republic Records), the group’s second leader, Stray Kids’ hit album went on to crack the year-end global top 10, ahead of LPs by BlackPink and Olivia Rodrigo.

The eight-strong South Korean group — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. — is hot, and they’re here.

The lads are currently stateside to make up the previously-postponed dates in Atlanta and Fort Worth as part of their Maniac World Tour, and hold their first-ever stadium concerts in the United States for a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on March 31 and April 2.

But first, a late-night TV warmup. Stray Kids stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (March 29) for a tightly-choreographed performance of “Maniac,” lifted from the 2022 mini album ODDINARY, the band’s first leader on the all-genres Billboard 200.

Check it out below.