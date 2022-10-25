×
Stray Kids Are Agents on a Mission in Action-Packed ‘Give Me Your TMI’ Video: Watch

The track is featured on the K-pop group's latest Billboard 200 No. 1 album Maxident.

Critics already eyed it as one of the best songs on Stray Kids‘ new album Maxident, but now “Give Me Your TMI” gets a full music video from the chart-topping boy band.

After being initially teased ahead of Maxident‘s release, the new visual sees Stray Kids going full-on secret agent to “get the TMI”—or, as the song’s lyrics detail, learn more about a crush. The cinematic video sees all eight of the Kids delivering their best action hero impersonations as Bang Chan throws out a slew of deceiving hand grenades, Han bats away incoming bullets with a frying pan, and Felix utilizes a two-in-one umbrella handgun. The video isn’t completely Hollywood heavy as fans can catch quick and cute candid moments when the members break character or laugh with one another. Also, look out for an adorable bunny rabbit co-star appearing alongside scenes with Lee Know—STAYs know that the singer-dancer’s representative animal is a rabbit.

The “Give Me Your TMI” video comes a week after Stray Kids’ Maxident ruled the Billboard 200 with the eight-track set marking their second No. 1 album this year. In its second week, Maxident is No. 11 on the Billboard 200 while spending a second week at No. 1 on World Albums.

Fans can still vote for “Give Me Your TMI,” or any other Maxident songs, as their all-time favorite here. Watch the new video now:

