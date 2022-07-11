‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Says Her Sister Is ‘A Big BLACKPINK Fan’

It’s the crossover we never knew we needed. In a new video, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink revealed that her 10-year-old little sister is “a big BLACKPINK fan,” so she’s “very familiar” with K-pop. So how long until Sadie herself becomes a Blink?

The revelation continues the streak of Stranger Things musical moments that have spawned from the Netflix series’ fourth season. The guitar solo from Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” is performed by Eddie (Joseph Quinn) in the last batch of episodes, and Eddie also shouts out Iron Maiden in the new shows. Meanwhile, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is back at its No. 4 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to renewed interest in the 1985 track.

Sadie Sink, who plays Max on the Netflix series, is no stranger to musical collaborations. Last year, she starred alongside Dylan O’Brien in Taylor Swift‘s All Too Well: The Short Film. The 10-minute film was written and directed by Swift, based on “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” The film recently screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, and back in November, it helped lift Taylor’s 2012 cult classic to a new peak of No. 1 on the Hot 100 nearly a decade after its original release.

Sink’s sister’s seal of approval also lands amid a string of exciting news and milestones for BLACKPINK. On June 28, the K-pop girl group became the first musical act to hit 75 million subscribers in YouTube history. More recently (June 5), via a press release, the record-breaking group announced that they are in the “final stages of recording a new album” that would be followed by the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

The Album, BLACKPINK’s debut LP, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2020, and they’ve scored several hits on the Hot 100 including the Selena Gomez-assisted “Ice Cream” (No. 13) and “How You Like That” (No. 33).