Spice Girls Release Revamped ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Video With Unseen Footage

The Spice Girls continued the 25th anniversary celebration of their Spiceworld album on Thursday (Oct. 13) with a revamped version of their iconic “Spice Up Your Life” video. The clip, built entirely from unseen footage from the original shoot, opens with an alternate view of the singers inside a futuristic dirigible with the song’s title splashed in neon on the side.

We then spot the quintet — Mel “Scary Spice” Brown, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell and retired member Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham — dancing inside the blimp, with their moves projected on the outside as they float over the city while singing over the song’s samba-inspired beat. In place of the dark, Blade Runner-style city of the future vibe of the original, the revamp is brighter and lighter, focusing more on the band’s members goofing around behind the ship’s controls and grooving in a disco-like void.

Along with the video is a new is a range of “Spice Up Your Life” merch, including a tracksuit hoodie + jogger set, as well as t-shirts, sweatshirts, calendars, key rings, slip mats, trucker hats and a number of merch bundles packaged with the upcoming Spiceworld 25 anniversary edition. The collection, due out on Nov. 4, was curated by the band and will features the original album, remixes, as well as four previously unreleased live tracks, an unheard “Step to Me” original demo recording and the new 15-minute hits-spiked “Spice Girls Party Mix.”

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie!,” the band said in a statement. “Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Watch the new “Spice Up Your Life” video below.