Sophie Turner Sweetly Wishes Hubby Joe Jonas a Happy 33rd Birthday

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max's "The Staircase" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 03, 2022 in New York City.

It looks like Joe Jonas had a very happy birthday. The Jonas Brothers singer hoisted some drinks with his bandmates and got a sweet 33rd birthday wish from his wife, former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, on Monday (Aug. 15).

According to People, Turner posted a sweet note to Joe on her Instagram Stories with the message “Happy Birthday My Love” along with a picture of the parents of 2-year-old daughter Willa Jonas and a second daughter born in July sharing a sweet about-to-kiss private moment.

Joe’s bros also got in on the birthday action, with Kevin posting a black-and-white pic of the two looking extra grungy with the message “love you my brother!!” and the group’s official Twitter feed celebrating with a video featuring “33 seconds of random Joe moments.” In addition to a vintage clip of Joe reminding people when his birthday is, there was some classic footage of Joe rapping, lying in a bathtub while flipping the bird at his siblings, slipping into a skintight manitard for the his “Single Ladies” tribute, making goofy faces at the camera, and flipping his impressive mane of hair to the strains of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.”

The sibs also posted a video of their epic drinking session with pals to celebrate Joe, in which their friends get progressively more wasted, with the caption, “a few Birthday drinks were had.” Luckily, Joe, Nick and Kevin have plenty of time to sober up before they take the stage for another trio of dates as part of their Las Vegas residency at DolbyLive at Park MGM on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

See the birthday wishes below.