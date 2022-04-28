Snoop Dogg Updates on His BTS Collaboration: ‘My Parts Are In’

From left: J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea.

Snoop Dogg’s collaboration with BTS is still a work-in-progress, though we do know the rap star has completed his bit.

In March, Snoopy let the cat out the bag during the red carpet for the premiere of his and Kelly Clarkson‘s American Song Contest.

In recent days, he gave Buzz’s Danielle Delaite an update. “You gotta talk to them but my parts are in,” he said backstage at the competition. And that was it.

There’s no release date, or any other crucial detail on the track floating about, though the hip-hop star is certain it’ll come to pass.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The A.V. Club in March before seeming to confirm the news. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

The K-pop phenomenon first hinted at their Dogg-worship when they included a nod to his debut album Doggystyle in their 2014 track “Hip Hop Phile.”

Snoop has said the respect is mutual. “I make good music. They make good music,” he told A.V. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Earlier in the year, Snoop revealed on the podcast Mogul Talk that the boy band had reached out to him, and the he was just “trying to figure out if I got time.”

He found the time.

Like most things BTS get involved in, the pop group’s recent three-night stand in Seoul was a hit.

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul” was seen by 45,000 in-person fans in March. The second of those nights was reportedly beamed live to cinemas around the world, which, according to a release from HYBE was screened in 3,711 theaters in 75 countries/regions, with approximately 1.4 million viewers total reported at sell-outs around the planet.

BTS has since confirmed that their new album will arrive June 10.