Sky Ferreira Makes Powerful Pop Return With New Single ‘Don’t Forget’: Listen

On Wednesday (May 25), Sky Ferreira unveiled “Don’t Forget,” a lush, powerful new pop single that recalls the sound of her beloved 2013 album Night Time, My Time and previews its long-awaited follow-up on Capitol Records.

“Honey, you can see that it’s a rotten world/ I don’t need you to save me,” Ferreira sings on the track, which synthesizes electronic elements and pop hooks into a post-industrial haze. “Don’t Forget,” which Ferreira co-produced with longtime collaborator Jorge Elbrecht, marks a sonic departure from “Downhill Lullaby,” her dramatic, string-laden 2019 single that served as Ferreira’s first solo track in over five years.

Night Time, My Time was critically acclaimed upon its October 2013 release and peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 chart. Follow-up album Masochism has long been in the works but has yet to receive a release date.

Listen to “Don’t Forget” below: