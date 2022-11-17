Skittles Sends Sweet, Supportive Message to Harry Styles After L.A. Candy Pelting: Taste, Don’t Toss the Rainbow

Some things go without saying. Well, they should anyway. But after Harry Styles was pelted with a shower of Skittles while performing “Kiwi” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Monday night the candy company issued a very important bulletin on how to properly taste the rainbow.

“Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles,” read a message from the official Skittles Instagram account on Thursday (Nov. 17) along with the comment “In case you didn’t see.” The winky post came after Styles dodged a fistful of the colorful candies during the show, causing him to cover his eyes amid the sugary assault.

A disgruntled fan who caught the moment on camera and tweeted, “whoever the f–k threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined kiwi bc he wouldn’t open his eye for the whole song.” Another worried fan, who shared video of the moment in slow motion, wrote, “like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils hope your eye is okay @Harry_Styles.”

Total pro Styles seemed to be okay, as he plowed ahead with the show while his bandmate Pauli the PSM shared an update about his condition during an Instagram Live DJ set later in the evening. “H came through, confirming his eye is okay,” Pauli said, adding, “But do me a favor, don’t throw no more Skittles on stage.”

Styles appeared to also have a good sense of humor about SkittlesGate. Tuning into Pauli’s Live, he commented, “See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch.” It’s just the latest on-stage incident in which Styles has been hit with stage shrapnel, coming after an August show at Madison Square Garden when a fan threw a handful of chicken nuggets on stage as well as the time last month when someone tossed an object that hit Harry in the groin area.

Check out the Skittles post below.