Sigrid and Griff Burn It All Down With ‘Head on Fire’: Watch

Sigrid and Griff are on fire! On Wednesday (Jan. 19), the indie pop stars released their collaborative new single “Head on Fire” along with its accompanying music video.

In the visual, the pals have the time of their lives goofing off in an empty theater — making up choreography, dressing up in frilly costumes and dancing around with mannequins — before they set the abandoned venue quite literally ablaze. “I think I’m losing my mind/ Over him, over you, every night/ Both hands holding onto the wire/ Impossible fight/ Over him, without you, every night/ Sitting here with my head on fire,” the duo sing, the smoke swirling around them on stage.

“Griff and I met sharing a pizza at the Rueben Selby show at Fashion Week in London, haha. We went to the studio a while later and just had a day of talking about life, before writing ‘Head On Fire,'” Sigrid shared in a statement. “It’s about that feeling when you meet someone who just flips everything upside down and you can’t focus on anything else but that person.”

Griff added, “I’ve looked up to Sigrid so much, especially as a young girl who broke through making powerful, credible pop music … I’m excited for the world to finally hear us on a track together.”

While Griff broke through in 2021 as one of pop’s most promising new voices thanks to her debut mixtape One Foot in Front of the Other, Sigrid kicked off the hotly anticipated follow-up to her 2019 LP Sucker Punch by dropping shiny new singles “Mirror” and “Burning Bridges.”

Watch the music video for “Head on Fire” below.