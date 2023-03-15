Shawn Mendes New Tommy Hilfiger ‘Classics Reborn’ Collection Focuses on Sustainability, Recycled Materials

Shawn Mendes has roped some friends and family into the ad for his new sustainable Tommy Hilfiger collaboration, Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn. The 28-piece mens and womenswear capsule collection launched on Wednesday (March 15) with an ad featuring sister Aaliyah Mendes, artist/songwriter and friend Jon Vinyl, producer Mike Sabath, artist Ahmad Cissé, author/model Maye Musk, designer Czarina Kwong, models Yvesmark Chery and Jane Pathammavong and champion for change Deprise Lons.

“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” said Mendes in a statement promoting the line that features materials crafted from recycled textiles and Recycrom, a new dye-making technique that reprocesses fibers by turning pre-consumer factory cutting waste into a colored powder. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items.”

“What if we could reinvent what once was tossed aside?,” Mendes asks in the ad for the clothing line that leans into the brand’s signature red, white and blue color palette. “Take it, remake it, change is always vital. There’s not better time to surround yourself with inspiration, with people who move you. With clothing made from discarded fabrics, colored with memories and reborn into new icons.”

The release notes that the collection was inspired by Hilfiger’s take on “pre-90s prep,” with an emphasis on inclusivity across four principles: Color Reborn, Materials Reborn, Self Reborn and Community Reborn. “The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All,” said Hilfiger in the statement. “Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We’re proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion.”

To mark the launch of the global campaign, Hilfiger and Mendes are hosting a series of events in London, Berlin, Milan and Mexico City; the pieces are available here and in Tommy Hilfiger stores and retail partners worldwide.

Check out the Tommy X Shawn ad and some images from the campaign below.

Shawn Mendes x Tommy Hilfiger Cass Bird