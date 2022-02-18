Shawn Mendes Teases Groovy, Synth-Heavy New Song: Listen

Shawn Mendes is giving his fans something they can celebrate the end of the week with. On Friday (Feb. 18), the 23-year-old singer teased fans with another snippet from a single, which will most likely appear on his yet-untitled forthcoming album.
Mendes shared the snippet via Instagram and instructed his followers to “swipe twice” through two selfie images before getting to a video of him listening and bopping along to the track in what appears to be a studio. Though the lyrics of the track are difficult to decipher, the instrumentals are dance-ready and feature groovy guitar work and heavy synth arrangements.
This isn’t the first time the three-time Grammy nominee has given his fans new music to look forward to. The hitmaker has been sharing clips of himself in the studio with collaborators. His ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello even gave him her stamp of approval when he posted a song teaser last month.
Mendes has yet to share any details about a forthcoming album, but was slated to go on tour starting March 14 in support of his Billboard 200 chart-topping album, Wonder. The tour was later postponed, which he later shared in a statement to fans posted on Twitter. “I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner,” he tweeted. “We unfortunately were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic.”
The star is instead slated to appear at Samsung + Billboard’s Present The Stage concert series at SXSW on Saturday, March 19, at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas.
Hear Mendes’ new song clip below.