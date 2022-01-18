Shawn Mendes Teases New Music: ‘Y’all Dig This?’

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Shawn Mendes has been in the studio, seemingly working on the follow-up to his 2020 album, Wonder, and he teased fans with what’s in store on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

In a short, 12-second video uploaded to Instagram, the 23-year-old crooner is seen in a car on FaceTime, jamming out to a demo of a song he’s working on. The clip then cuts to Mendes in the studio, rocking out to the same, high-energy track on guitar.

While he didn’t give away what the name of the song is, or if it will even be released, Mendes tested the waters by asking in the caption, “Y’all dig this?”

The teaser video comes following the heartbroken “It’ll Be Okay,” released following his high-profile breakup with Camila Cabello.

The song marked Mendes’ first solo music release since his fourth studio album Wonder, which dropped in December 2020 and topped the Billboard 200. He’ll be taking Wonder all around the world during his 2022 tour, which kicks off its European leg in the spring before heading Stateside in the summer with openers Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae.