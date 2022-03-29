Shawn Mendes Teases New Single With a Shirtless Dance Video: ‘This Is Unusual Behaviour’

Shawn Mendes at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Shawn Mendes just brought a whole new meaning to the word “teaser.” On Monday (March 28), he gave fans a taste of his new single “When You’re Gone” with a TikTok video demonstrating his moonwalking skills — shirtless.

“This is unusual behaviour,” he captioned the TikTok, which already has nearly 500,000 likes. “‘When You’re Gone’ is coming.”

The new video is revealing in more ways than one, as it gives fans a glance at what a few of the lyrics to “When You’re Gone” will sound like in the final mix. “Hold on, I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone,” Mendes sings over intense acoustic guitar. “I don’t want to move on.”

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter first gave a preview of the upcoming song — which arrives March 31 — with a raw, confessional video posted to his Instagram in which he speaks about his high-profile breakup from fellow pop star Camila Cabello. “‘Who do I call when I’m like in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like f–king, on the edge?’” he said, describing the themes he covers on the track. “I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’ And I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

The new teaser came just before Mendes unveiled the “When You’re Gone” cover art, which features his blurry silhouette blended with a rainbow of warm-toned stripes. “Loved the art so much I had to make it the official artwork,” he wrote of the cover on Instagram, explaining that it was designed by a fan. “You guys inspire meee.”

Watch Shawn Mendes show off his moves in his new “When You’re Gone” teaser below: