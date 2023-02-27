Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Photos Start a Twitter Frenzy: ‘If They Are Dating, The Internet Will Be Broken’

New photos of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter walking together in Los Angeles had fans of both pop stars buzzing Monday (Feb. 27) on Twitter.

The pics are completely casual — with the pair walking down the street side-by-side, Mendes’ hands tucked into the pockets of his jean jacket and Carpenter wearing an oversize black sweatsuit — but they follow rumors from gossip Instagram account deuxmoi that they’ve been quietly dating.

As some tweets have pointed out, Mendes and Carpenter have known each other and crossed paths in the industry for years, but the timing of the photos following the deuxmoi rumors and with both stars reportedly single after high-profile relationships, fans are having a field day.

“If they are dating the Internet will be broken,” one fan tweeted alongside a series of mind-blown emojis. “WAKE UP ITS CONFIRMED,” another account tweeted in all-caps, referencing the rumors.

Mendes previously dated Camila Cabello for two-plus years before they announced their breakup in late 2021. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” read a joint statement on their Instagram Stories signed “Camila and Shawn.” “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Carpenter was previously linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. Dating speculation reached a fever pitch due to Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout hit “Drivers License” in early 2021 allegedly addressing Carpenter and Bassett’s relationship.

See all the fan reaction to the photos below:

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter ; appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/uIOEIrsqma — Best Shawn Photos (@shawnbestphotos) February 27, 2023

sabrina carpenter and shawn mendes are dating ????? pic.twitter.com/uSX4ecqeJ8 — elisa💌💐 (@pynkflood) February 27, 2023

sabrina carpenter and shawn mendes 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/67B4PwUa6W — sabrina carpenter pics (@scarpenterfiles) February 27, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/7wosbi0ZIW — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@monetsupremacy_) February 19, 2023

SHAWN MENDES Y SABRINA CARPENTER SHAWN MENDES Y SABRINA CARPENTER SHAWN MENDES Y SABRINA CARPENTER SHAWN MENDES Y SABRINA CARPENTER S&S S&S S&S S&S S&S S&S S&S S&S



SHAWN MENDES Y SABRINA CARPENTER pic.twitter.com/D9IcC5XEhU — franco (@vanniloner) February 27, 2023

Sabrina carpenter is dating shawn mendes????

pic.twitter.com/rWmdNNu0xz — marj 🌙 (@didi7l) February 19, 2023

why is calum hood trying to tell me that sabrina carpenter and shawn mendes are dating pic.twitter.com/fmiCCFDPt9 — gill 🏠 (@lhhshouse) February 20, 2023

shawn mendes when the internet finds out he might be dating sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/LlViyiwoUD — junie ✿ (@djoschange) February 20, 2023

If they are dating the Internet will be broken 🤯🤯🤯 #sabrinacarpenter #shawnmendes pic.twitter.com/EfS97FuBjg — Dove Cameron Mx (@dovecameronmx1) February 19, 2023