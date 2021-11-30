Shawn Mendes Teases Post-Breakup Single ‘It’ll Be Okay’

Looks like Shawn Mendes could be channeling his heartbreak into a new song. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to tease a new single titled “It’ll Be Okay.”

Set against a stark, black backdrop with the track’s title scrawled across the screen, the 12-second clip features Mendes singing, “Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?” over swelling, organ-esque synths. According to the post’s caption, the new single is slated to drop on Wednesday (Dec. 1) at 7 p.m. ET.

“It’ll Be Okay” arrives just two weeks after the Canadian crooner and girlfriend Camila Cabello announced their breakup after more than two years together. At the time, the “Señorita” collaborators released a joint statement promising fans that they “started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Whether it’s a one-off or a taste of more to come, the ballad’s release date also falls just shy of the one-year anniversary of Mendes’ most recent studio set, 2020’s Wonder. Led by the bombastic title track and all-star Justin Bieber collab “Monster,” the LP rocketed to the top of the Billboard 200, becoming the singer’s fourth consecutive album to land at No. 1 on the tally.

Now, the newly single star is prepping for 2022’s Wonder: The World Tour, which kicks off its European leg on March 14 in Copenhagen, Denmark before heading stateside next summer with openers Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae.

Check out Mendes’ Instagram tease and get a taste of “It’ll Be Okay” before it drops below.