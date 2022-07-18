SEVENTEEN Takes Over a Glimmering City in ‘_WORLD’ Music Video

SEVENTEEN takes over a glimmering city in their new music video — but not before taking a flight across the “world” first. The K-pop stars shared the music video for their video for its brand new single, “_WORLD,” on Monday (July 18), which sees the members transforming a deserted town after touching down at the airport.
The video mysteriously begins with the guys arriving in a dust ridden place in the middle of nowhere that resembles a gas station. After pondering their surroundings, Woozi steps forward to take a look at the sole billboard in their new environment, which ominously reads, “Welcome to _world.”
The scene then transforms into one that is full of life and color as S.Coups and Mingyu pull up in a taxi that reached an airport terminal. After a brief stop at “baggage claim,” all 13 members of the group come together for the chorus and expertly hit the song’s choreography.
“Like a déjà vu of heaven/ Meet up, let’s start your interview/ I can give you everything you want/ Down to your darkest sides/ Come, come into my world,” DK, SeungKwan, Vernon sing on the chorus of the poppy, upbeat track.
“_WORLD” was released as the lead single from SEVENTEEN’s Face the Sun album repackage SECTOR 17, which also arrived on Monday– the re-release additionally features three new songs “CHEERS,” “Circles” and “Fallin’ Flower (Korean Ver.).” Face the Sun marked SEVENTEEN’s third No. 1 in a row on Billboard’s Top Album Sales; the album spent a total of five weeks on the chart.
Watch SEVENTEEN’s video for “_WORLD” below.