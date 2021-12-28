SEVENTEEN’s Woozi Is Releasing His First Solo Mixtape Soon

SEVENTEEN‘s Woozi is getting ready to branch out. On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the group revealed via their social media accounts that the K-pop idol will release a solo mixtape, Ruby, set to arrive early next year on Jan. 3.

“WOOZI Mixtape ‘Ruby’ 2022.01.03 6PM (KST)” the official announcement read along with a teaser image, which features the title Ruby in angular red letting.

Woozi opened up about his forthcoming mixtape in an interview with Marie Claire Korea, and revealed that he has been creating his solo debut over the past year. “Since it was my first time making songs solely for myself, I struggled with what direction I should go toward,” he shared. “After some time, I ultimately asked myself, ‘What kind of music does the musician Woozi make?’ and I made a mixtape which answers that question.”

Taking a moment during the interview to speak about SEVENTEEN, the K-pop star also said that the group always strives for authenticity in their music. “There is truth and sincerity, never any fallacy,” he said. “Ever since our debut, our concept has always taken into consideration the sincere thoughts and opinions of each of our members, instead of presenting a fake and readymade package.”

Ruby follows SEVENTEEN’s ninth mini album, Attacca. Attacca hit No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart dated Nov. 6, selling 25,000 copies in the United States in the week ending Oct. 28, per MRC data. The album marked the group’s second No. 1 on the chart, the first with Your Choice: 8th Mini Album (July 3-dated chart).

See the mixtape announcement below.