SEVENTEEN’s Vernon Tests Positive for COVID-19 as His ‘Beg for You’ Remix With Charli XCX Arrives

SEVENTEEN has a case of COVID-19 within the group. On Friday (Feb. 25), management company Pledis Entertainment confirmed that Vernon has contracted coronavirus after experiencing symptoms a day earlier The star tested positive on a self-testing kit and later confirmed the results with a PCR test on Friday morning.

In the official statement, the entertainment company explained that Vernon is “not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home.” As for the rest of SEVENTEEN, no one else appears to be experiencing any COVID symptoms, though Vernon came in contact with four other members of the group.

“VERNON came in contact with DK and DINO on Tuesday, the 22nd and with S.COUPS and WOOZI on Wednesday, the 23rd, but they only met for a brief moment while wearing masks and did not come in close contact,” the company shared. “DK, DINO, S.COUPS and WOOZI all took a self-test kit and rapid antigen test, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.”

The news of Vernon testing positive for COVID-19 comes as his collaboration with Charli XCX for the remix of the pop star’s recent single, “Beg for You” featuring Rina Sawayama, was released on Friday.

The song, which now includes production from producer A.G. Cook, features the K-pop idol thinking hard about a future with his lover. “All the endless conversations about us been going on in our head/ In the night, we dream a future together and I feel bad in your bed/ I beg for you, please stay, I can’t go a day without/ No, I can’t go a day without you,” Vernon sings on his new verse.

Listen to the remix of “Beg for You” below.