What to Expect From SEVENTEEN’s 1-Hour Set at LA3C Festival

SEVENTEEN will soon return to Los Angeles as one of the top-billed superstars performing at Penske Media Corporation’s first-ever culture and creativity festival LA3C, and Billboard has exclusive details on the K-pop superstar’s set.

LA3C is excited to host SEVENTEEN for an hourlong performance at the forthcoming festival that includes Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma as headliners. The group describes the hour as a “mini concert” and that it will be perfect for anyone who couldn’t catch the guys this summer on their Be the Sun Tour, including a stop at LA’s Kia Forum.

While fans did get the chance to see performances from SEVENTEEN’s famous hip-hop, vocal and performance units during the Be the Sun Tour, SEVENTEEN also share that LA3C attendees will get another beloved unit from the band not seen on tour. The only hint they can share about the unit is that fans have been hoping to see the group back onstage all year, and next month’s LA3C will finally mark their return.

Overall, the “_WORLD” singers promise that their LA3C set will be a chance to see the diversity and collective concert experience that the noted K-pop powerhouses bring to the stage, both as their full 13 members and in units.

LA3C will take over Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10-11. Tickets for LA3C are available to purchase here. For up-to-date news on LA3C, follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

