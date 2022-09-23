SEVENTEEN’s Jun Drops His Latest & Sexiest Solo Single ‘Limbo’: Watch

After SEVENTEEN wrapped the U.S. leg of their Be the Sun world tour, member Jun took no time to release a new solo track that keeps fans hot even as temperatures are cooling down.

“Limbo” is the new single from Jun, the Chinese-born K-pop star who is one of the standout performers and dancers in SEVENTEEN, released in both Korean and Chinese. While Jun has previously focused on ballads and acoustic tracks when it comes to solo tracks, “Limbo” delivers his seductive side. The star purrs, “Listen, I’ve been looking for the love/ I wanna hear your voice/ You know what I mean?” over grinding, electro-pop production.

The accompanying music video is equally bewitching. From rocking latex gloves and a crop top to giving his best sexy vampire character, Jun’s looks throughout the visual are only outdone by his performance skills where he leads a troupe of female dancers through a series of full-body squats, slides and spins. Jun is one of four members in SEVENTEEN’s splinter “Performance Team,” with his natural stage skills on full display in “Limbo.”

“Limbo” marks the third digital single from Jun through his label at PLEDIS Entertainment. Both released in 2021, his ballad “Crow” and acoustic-leaning “Silent Boarding Gate” were in only in Chinese and illuminated his more tender side. As a co-writer and composer for “Limbo” as well, Jun continues to show why he’s an ever-growing, global artist in the making.

Watch the Korean version of the “Limbo” video and peep the Chinese version here.