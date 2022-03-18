Here’s When SEVENTEEN’s Fourth Studio Album Will Arrive

SEVENTEEN‘s return is drawing near. Pledis Entertainment, the K-pop group’s management company, issued a short statement Thursday (March 17) about when fans can expect new music.

The statement read, “SEVENTEEN are preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May.” Pledis did not offer any additional details about a release date for the album, so fans will need to sit tight for rollout plans, future teasers and singles.

The release will be SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, following 2019’s An Ode. More recently, the K-pop stars dropped their ninth mini album, Attacca, in October. The set earned the group its second No. 1 stateside when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, selling 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 28. The feat also allowed SEVENTEEN to become the first group with two No. 1s on Top Album Sales in 2021.

In the time since, SEVENTEEN members Woozi and Vernon have embarked on solo ventures, with Woozi releasing his debut mixtape, Ruby, in January. Vernon also collaborated with English pop star Charli XCX for the remix of “Beg for You” featuring Rina Sawayama.

Ahead of the album’s arrival, the K-pop stars will participate in their 2022 official fan meeting on March 27. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie, will premiere in movie theaters worldwide on April 20 and 23. The film, according to Pledis, will serve as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN,” and will feature live concert footage from the K-pop group’s November 2021 Power of Love live concerts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with all 13 members.