SEVENTEEN Fight for Their Lives in Cinematic ‘FML’ Trailer

SEVENTEEN unveiled “F*ck My Life: Life in a Minute,” the intense trailer for their upcoming mini-album FML, on Friday (April 13).

“How do you define the world that surrounds you?” an unseen narrator asks over dramatic, dystopian visuals of security officers wielding orange batons and a car crash. “In the middle of this f–king world. You’re not allowed to feel happy. But you deserve to be happy. So fight. Fight for your life.”

As one member drops a pin emblazoned with the latter phrase, the rest of the idols do just that — smashing a television with a baseball bat, gazing up at the stars surrounded by telescopes and sitting on a serene beach as the narration continues: “Be an explorer. Be spontaneous. Break free from the perfectly unhappy world. Where are we going? How’s it going to end?”

The clip ends with all 13 members ecstatically racing down a beach towards an awaiting speedboat before the scene fades to black and the narrator concludes, “Inspired by everyone around the world. Coming soon.”

FML is set to be released April 24, just nine months after the boy band’s most recent full-length SECTOR 17. According to the tracklist released earlier this month on Twitter, the mini-album will contain six tracks including “F*ck My Life,” “Fire,” “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U,” “Dust” and “April shower.”

Sub-unit BSS, made up of Seungkwan, DK & Hoshi, also dropped their new single album Second Wind back in February with guest appearances by Korean hip-hop star Lee Youngji (lead single “Fighting”) and Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias (“7PM”).

Watch SEVENTEEN chase happiness in the trailer for FML below.