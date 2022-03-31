SEVENTEEN’s First English-Language Single Finally Has a Release Date

SEVENTEEN is ready to break into the English-language market. The K-pop group announced Thursday (March 31) that a brand new single — the group’s first in English — is set to arrive.

Fans of the SEVENTEEN will need to sit tight for the song’s release. The English-language track, which they did not reveal the name of, arrives April 15 at 12 a.m. ET. The track will serve as the first look into SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming fourth studio album, which Pledis Entertainment (the group’s entertainment company) confirmed will arrive in the following month.

“SEVENTEEN are preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May,” a statement from the company read. Pledis did not share any additional details about a release date for the album.

The K-pop group’s forthcoming album follows 2019’s An Ode. In October, SEVENTEEN also released their ninth mini album, Attacca, which earned them chart success in the States. The EP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, selling 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 28 and allowed the group to become the first on the chart with two No. 1s on Top Album Sales in 2021.

The upcoming English-language single will also serve as the kickoff to the 13-piece’s self titled project, TEAM SEVENTEEN. The group teased the project with a short video shared to their socials, which featured various clips of the band and its fans, hinting at the togetherness between the group and its fanbase (CARAT). “SEVENTEEN and CARAT, together we are TEAM SVT,” the video’s description read.

Also on the horizon for the K-pop group is the premiere of SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie, which is set to arrive in movie theaters worldwide on April 20 and 23. The film, according to Pledis, will serve as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN,” and will offer live concert footage from the K-pop group’s November 2021 Power of Love live concerts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with all 13 members.